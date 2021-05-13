The Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer team tallied the first goal here Wednesday, May 12, with Emmy Williams scoring off an assist from Halle Romero in the 13th minute, but Columbia Basin would net four unanswered and hand the Warriors a 4-1 loss.
WWCC (5-2-4 record) came away from the match still atop the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region, but only two points up on Columbia Basin (5-2-2).
Next, the Warriors wrap up their season May 19 in Pendleton at Blue Mountain CC.
The Warriors look to end a scoring drought they underwent after Williams hit the back of the net early in the first half here Wednesday.
Columbia Basin finished the match with four saves.
Meanwhile, the Hawks tied things up shortly before halftime.
The second half saw CBC take over about 10 minutes in with back-to-back goals within three minutes of each other.
CBC added an insurance goal toward the end of regulation.