Walla Walla completed a sweet three-game East Region women’s basketball sweep in crushing fashion Saturday afternoon in the Dietrich Dome.
With all 12 players in uniform getting into the act, the Warriors smothered visiting Columbia Basin College 69-33 for their third victory of the week and their 18th overall against just one defeat. WWCC improved to 7-0 in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region.
The Warriors began the week on Monday with a hard-earned 68-63 home win over Big Bend. And they traveled to Pendleton Wednesday and came away with an 88-50 victory over Blue Mountain.
“I think that game against Big Bend may have spurred us on,” WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. “We’ve responded with two games of really great defense and pretty good offense.”
Defensively, the Warriors limited the Hawks to 23 percent shooting from the floor and just 20 percent from beyond the 3-point line. They also held a 34-22 advantage on the backboards and forced CBC into 14 turnovers.
Walla Walla led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and steadily pulled away to the lopsided win.
Dakota Patchen came off the bench for 16 points to lead all scorers.
She hit of 5-of-6 field-goal attempts, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Starting post Holly Golenor was the Warriors’ only other double-figure scorer with 15 points. She made 6-of-7 shots from the floor and all three of her free-throw attempts.
Ali Martineau and Allexus Montelongo finished with 11 points each to lead CBC, which saw its record dip to 3-5 in league games and 6-14 overall.
Hazeltine saw plenty of bright spots in Saturday’s win.
“Dakota’s out of her slump,” she said of Patchen’s shooting night. “I thought our bigs played well. And our point guard, Marissa Cortes, ran the show, handling the ball so well against their pressure defense and making great passes.”
Sailor Liefke, the team’s leading scorer, played just 24 minutes and finished with nine points, five assists and four rebounds. Fellow sophomore Caitlin McGreevy saw extended minutes in her place.
“We’re trying to get Sailor some breaks,” Hazeltine said of Liefke. “She’s had some games where she’s played 40 minutes, and we are trying to learn to play without her. And today against a decent opponent was the first time we have.
“Caitlin’s not going to give us points, but she may be one of our best defenders,” the coach said of McGreevy. “I love how hard she works and we have to find ways to get her minutes.”
But the coach doesn’t believe her team has reached its peak yet.
“I sure hope not,” she said. “We still struggle with some things. I know for one thing that we have to get mentally tougher.
“We’re going to find out how good we are this coming week against two of the better teams in the league.”
The Warriors travel to Wenatchee Wednesday and host Yakima next Saturday. Wenatchee defeated Treasure Valley 57-41 Saturday to improve to 6-2 and 15-6; Yakima bested North Idaho 70-63 and is also 6-2 in the East and 16-5 overall.
Warriors 69, Hawks 33
COLUMBIA BASIN (33) — Martineau 3-11 4-6 11, Sanders 1-11 1-1 2, Montelongo 5-9 0-1 11, Morfin 901 0-0 0, Vega 1-5 0-0 2, Gutierrez 1-11 1-2 4, Domebo 0-1 0-0 0, Reeves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-51 6-10 33.
WALLA WALLA (69) — Golenor 6-7 3-3 15, Cortes 2-5 2-2 7, Liefke 4-9 0-0 9, Cheney 2-7 0-0 4, Craner 1-4 0-0 2, McGreevy 0-1 0-0 0, Cristobal 1-2 0-0 3, Skinner 0-1 0-0 0, Patchen 5-6 3-4 16, White 3-5 0-0 7, Keefe 2-5 2-4 6, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 10-12 69.
Columbia Basin 10 7 11 5 — 33
Walla Walla 23 10 19 17 — 69
3-point goals — CBC 3-15 (Martineau 1-2, Sanders 0-3, Montelongo 1-4, Morfin 0-1, Gutierrez 1-4, Domebo 0-1), WWCC 7-15 (Cortes 1-2, Liefke 1-3, Cheney 0-2, Cristobal 1-2, Patchen 3-4, White 1-1, Keefe 0-1). Total fouls — CBC 12, WWCC 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — WWCC 34 (White 8), CBC 22 (Sanders 6), Turnovers — WWCC 14, CBC 13. Assists — WWCC 17 (Cortes 5, Liefke 5), CBC 8 (Sanders 4).