Walla Walla Community College protected its home pitch over the weekend in NWAC non-conference women’s soccer action.
The Warriors did not allow a goal as they defeated Pierce 6-0 on Friday, and then came back to blank Rogue 4-0 in Saturday action.
In Saturday action, Taylen Wolh broke a scoreless deadlock off an assist from Jessica Maher in the 13th minute, and the Warriors had all they needed.
The Warriors made that one goal stand up and went to intermission up 1-0.
Maher put the Warriors up 2-0 with a goal in the 64th minute.
Wolh wrapped up her hat trick with two late goals, one in theh 85th minute and the final in the 88th minute, to run the final to 4-0.
Josey Gunter collected her second shutout of the weekend in net for the Warriors with the 4-0 win.
In Friday action, five different Warriors scored with Walla Walla High School alum, Lorena Ramirez, scoring twice to lead the offense.
Fani Cossio got the Warrior barrage started with a goal in the 10th minute.
Jade Higle followed in the 29th minute, and Emmy Williams found the back of the net to send the Warriors to halftime with a 3-0 lead.
Wohl connected in the 47th minute and Ramirez knocked her two home late to run the final to 6-0.
Gunter, in goal, started her scoreless weekend with three saves in notching the shutout.
The Warriors travel to Lower Columbia Wednesday for a non-conference match.