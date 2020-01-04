YAKIMA — All five Walla Walla Community College starters scored in double digits here Saturday in NWAC East Region women's basketball action.
The Warriors jumped to a 21-8 lead after one, increased the lead to 41-21 at intermission.
Yakima could not dig out of the deficit as the Warriors prevailed 83-70.
"This is a tough place to play, but we played our best half of the year," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We were up 20 at the half against a really good team."
The Yaks came back, 49-42 in the second half, but the hot Warrior shooting negated the Yaks run as the Warriors took home the 83-70 win.
"We knew they would come back on us," Hazeltine continued. "They cut into the lead, some foolish mistakes at the end, but the final 13-point margin was as close as they got."
Warrior starter Jessica Cheney led the charge with 21 points, including four treys.
The other four Warrior starters also did their part.
Sailor Liefke scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds.
Holly Golenor added 11 points and also grabbed eight boards.
Tori Craner added 10 and Marissa Cortes chipped in 10 and dished out eight of the Warriors 16 assists.
"Marissa played her best game of the year and Jessica had her best shooting night," Hazeltine concluded. "Sailor was good again. It was good to see those three come back to their hometown area (Marissa from Prossed, Jessica from Whit Swan, Sailor for Sunnyside) and play well."
Gabby Keefe came off the Warrior bench to put a sixth Warrior in double digits. Keefe scored 11.
Jenni Johnson led the Yaks with 25, and Tarryn hart chipped in 21.
It wasn't enough to overcome the Warrior 63 percent, 34-of-54, shooting from the field.
The Warriors improve to 13-1, 2-0 East Region and host Wenatchee Valley in the Dietrich Dome Wednesday.