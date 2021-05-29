WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team had an eight-game winning streak snapped on the night of Friday, May 28.
Wenatchee Valley's Knights outscored the Warriors 18-10 in the fourth quarter an emerged with a 59-54 victory.
WVC prevailed despite shooting just 33 percent from the field (24-of-72) and 27 percent from 3-point distance (4-of-15).
But the Knights made 9-of-12 free throws while WWCC went 0-for-5.
Walla Walla led 16-9 in the final minute of the first quarter, but trailed 32-30 at halftime.
The Warriors limited Wenatchee to nine third-quarter points prior to the decisive fourth frame.
Reserve Dakota Patchen led WWCC with 13 points. She was 5-for-12 from the field and drained a trio of 3-point shots on eight tries.
Miaja Mills scored 12 points and Brie Holecek added 10 and a team-high 12 rebounds for the visitors.
"Dakota ended her career with a nice game," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said.
The Warriors ended their unusual spring campaign with an overall mark of 9-and-2.
"I thought Wenatchee outplayed us," Hazeltine said. "They exposed some weaknesses that hadn't been exposed yet this year.
"It's tough to end this way because we had such a great year," Hazeltine said. "But we will learn from this and get better."