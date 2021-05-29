WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team had an eight-game winning streak snapped on the night of Friday, May 28.

Wenatchee Valley's Knights outscored the Warriors 18-10 in the fourth quarter an emerged with a 59-54 victory.

WVC prevailed despite shooting just 33 percent from the field (24-of-72) and 27 percent from 3-point distance (4-of-15).

But the Knights made 9-of-12 free throws while WWCC went 0-for-5.

Walla Walla led 16-9 in the final minute of the first quarter, but trailed 32-30 at halftime.

The Warriors limited Wenatchee to nine third-quarter points prior to the decisive fourth frame.

Reserve Dakota Patchen led WWCC with 13 points. She was 5-for-12 from the field and drained a trio of 3-point shots on eight tries.

Miaja Mills scored 12 points and Brie Holecek added 10 and a team-high 12 rebounds for the visitors.

"Dakota ended her career with a nice game," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said.

The Warriors ended their unusual spring campaign with an overall mark of 9-and-2.

"I thought Wenatchee outplayed us," Hazeltine said. "They exposed some weaknesses that hadn't been exposed yet this year.

"It's tough to end this way because we had such a great year," Hazeltine said. "But we will learn from this and get better."