The Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team snuck by North Idaho for a 1-0 win here on Saturday.
The game started very evenly. Neither team looked like they would gain the upper hand. Both teams recorded four shots and two saves for their goalkeepers in the first half. North Idaho took the only corner of this game in the first half.
But Walla Walla was a bit more accurate.
Payton Thompson found Taylor Wohl with a pass for Wohl's 15th goal on the year in the 43rd minute. Walla Walla had found the break in the game they needed right before halftime.
The second half saw much of the same. Both goalkeepers were able to keep the balls from going into the net this half with both teams taking four shots each.
Walla Walla recorded two yellow cards in the second half. Both Blake Danna and JuliAnna Ventura received a yellow card in the 62nd minute.
Walla Walla saw out their one goal advantage with the shutout. Walla Walla's Josey Gunter saved three shots during the game, putting her in the top goalkeepers in the league.
Walla Walla will finish off their regular season at Columbia Basin on Wednesday with a kickoff time of 1 p.m.