CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College split its first two games here at the NWAC Clackamas crossover women's basketball tourney.
The Warriors lost a nine point lead in the fourth quarter and dropped a 66-61 decision Friday to host Clackamas.
The Warriors bounced back with gusto to down Clark 90-65 in Saturday action.
After the Friday defeat, the Warriors came out on fire Saturday.
WWCC buried Clark 27-10 over the first period. The Penguins never caught up.
Clark staged a mini-run, 23-16, over the second 10 minutes to narrow the Warrior lead to 43-33 at intermission.
The Warriors ran off 31 points in the third period to wipe out any Clark hopes of a come back.
"We started with a 13-0 lead, but couldn't put them away," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We let them back in. We went with our sophomores and had a really good third quarter."
The Warriors shot 54 percent, 33-61, from the floor and hit nine treys.
Sailor Liefke led the way with 28 points, including six from beyond the arc. Jessica Cheney finished with 22.
Holly Golenor scored 16 and grabbed a team high nine rebounds for the Warriors.
Marissa Cortes dished out nine assists to lead the Warrior offense.
In Friday action, both Clackamas and Walla Walla matched buckets for three quarters.
With the score tied at 44-44 after three, the Warriors went on a run to open a nine point lead mid way through the fourth.
"We made a great run," Hazeltine commented. "Then we had four or five bad possessions and they made everything including a desperation 3 to beat the shot clock that opened a five point lead with 30 to play.
"Clackamas is a really good team," Hazeltine added. "We proved we could play with them. We just didn't finish. We'll learn from that."
The Cougars hit free throws down the stretch and with Brooke Bullock's double, double, 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Cougars, managed to pull out the 66-61 win.
Golenor led the Warriors with 17 points and a team high eight rebounds. Liefke chipped in 16.
The Warriors, (4-1 on the season) conclude cross over action today in a battle with Lower Columbia with tip scheduled for 1 p.m.
"Another good team," Hazeltine summarized. "We schedule to try and challenge ourselves. That is what we are doing."
Warriors 90, Penguins 65
WWCC (90) — Golenor 16, Cortes 3, Liefke 28, Cheney 22, Craner 4, Patchen 6, White 8, Keefe 3, Skinner, McGreevy, Cristobal, Jensen. Totals 33-61 15-21 90.
CLARK (65) — Finley 6, Thomasian 9, Hunter 14, Letournea 5, Martellaro 13, Morgan 4, Gleockler 5, Mail 9, Joy. Totals 27-63 4-11 65.
WWCC;27;16;31;16;—;90
CLARK;10;23;15;17;—;65
3-pt field goals — WWCC 9 (Liefke 6), Clark 7 (Martellaro 3). Total fouls - WWCC 8, Clark 21. Fouled out - none. Rebounds - WWCC 32 (Golenor 9), Clark 28 (Joy 10). Turnovers - WWCC 13, Clark 14. Assists - WWCC 17 (Cortes 9), Clark 7 (Thomasian 2, Hunter 2, Joy 2).
Cougars 66, Warriors 61
WWCC (61) — Golenor 17, Cortes 3, Liefke 16, Cheney 9, Craner 4, Patchen 8, White 4, Keefe, McGreevy. Totals 25-70 8-10 61.
CLACKAMAS (66) — Downer 10, Guelsdorf 11, Bullock 22, Gaskins 8, Williams 7. Totals 25-65 11-11 66.
WWCC;15;14;15;17;—;61
Clackamas;17;13;14;22;—;66
3-pt field goals — WW 3 (Patchen 2), Clack 5, (Duarte 2, Gaskins 2). Total fouls - WW 16, Clack 18. Fouled out - Clack (Guelsdorf). Rebounds - WW 38 (Golenor 8), Clack 48 (Bullock 10). Turnovers - WW 17, Clack 18. Assists - WW 14 (Cortes 6), Clack 13 (Downer 3, Guelsdorf 3, Bullock 3).