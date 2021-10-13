The Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team was outshot by Spokane, 9-4, but neither team found the back of the net in a scoreless Northwest Athletic Conference East draw on the Tausick Way pitch on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Warrior goalie Josey Gunter made four saves in the game to keep the slate clean.
Walla Walla is now 5-4-1 headed into Saturday's match at Columbia Basin.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.