The Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team was outshot by Spokane, 9-4, but neither team found the back of the net in a scoreless Northwest Athletic Conference East draw on the Tausick Way pitch on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Warrior goalie Josey Gunter made four saves in the game to keep the slate clean.

Walla Walla is now 5-4-1 headed into Saturday's match at Columbia Basin.

Tags

Load comments