COEUR D'ALENE — The league-leading Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team went on the road Saturday, May 8, and chiseled out a 2-0 victory over Northwest Athletic Conference East Region rival North Idaho.
WWCC dominated the contest statistically. The Warriors scored a goal in each half and outshot the Cardinals 31-4. Walla Walla put 19 shots on goal compared with NIC's two.
Halle Romero tallied the game's first goal at the 14:48 mark of the opening half off an assist from Emmy Williams, who registered six of the Warriors' shots in the match.
JuliAnna Ventura added an unassisted goal at 47:20.
WWCC, now 5-1-4, hosts Columbia Basin Wednesday at 2 p.m.