The Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer team extended its win streak on Wednesday as the Warriors beat Spokane, 3-2, on WWCC’s Tausick Way pitch.
The Northwest Athletic Conference game started out fast, as Walla Walla’s Caitilin Crist scored the opening goal in the third minute when Spokane goalie Mikayla Ramirez tried to punch the ball out of her box from a corner, but the ball found its way to Crist’s feet in the end.
Spokane got on the board shortly after, in the ninth minute, off a penalty kick with Spokane’s Kalle Crouch beating Walla Walla goalie Josey Gunter to the opposite end of the net.
Crist struck again in the 13th minute, when teammate Brielle Schneider sent in a corner kick to Crist’s head, and Walla Walla took a 2-1 lead, which it carried into the half.
Walla Walla had a total of 13 shots to Spokane’s four in the first half.
The second half was sloppier on both sides.
Despite that, Schneider found Sariah Valencia for a 3-1 Walla Walla lead in the 60th minute.
Spokane was not done yet.
Megan Wilkinson scored off a free kick from about 30 yards out to make it 3-2 Walla Walla, but as much as they tried, Spokane was not able to come back from the deficit.
The Warriors have now won all 11 of its games this season, and sit on the top of the standings in the Eastern Region of the NWAC.
Walla Walla next plays on Saturday as it hosts Columbia Basin. Kickoff is set for noon.