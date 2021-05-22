Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team pulled into a first-place tie atop the Northwest Athletic Conference's Eastern Region standings and celebrated Sophomore Night by crushing Blue Mountain, 78-54, on Friday, May 21, in the Dietrich Dome.
Four Warriors scored in double figures led by the 21 points of Makayla DeBry. Brie Holecek added 14 points while reserves Miaja Mills and Kam Rodriguez tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively.
"Makayla shot the ball well," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "She's put in a lot of time. Everyone has put in a lot of time."
The Warriors, who are 9-and-1 and have won eight straight games, jumped out to a 7-0 lead after just two minutes and 14 seconds of first-quarter action and never looked back.
DeBry scored 11 points in the period and the Warriors led 29-14 at the quarter buzzer.
WWCC led by as many as 25 in the second frame and went into halftime with a 44-21 advantage.
Walla Walla's largest lead of the night was 38 points and was realized 39 seconds into the fourth quarter.
WWCC, which has struggled at the free throw line for much of the season, made 14-of-15 freebies in the game.
"We made a concerted effort this week at shooting free throws," Hazeltine said.
Friday's game was the final home encounter for WWCC sophomores Kelsey Jensen, Kam Rodriguez, Gabby Keefe and Dakota Patchen.
"Gabby has had a good two years," Hazeltine said. "I started her to reward her for all of her hard work."
The Warriors next game is Friday at Wenatchee.