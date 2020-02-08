COUER D'ALENE — After a trip on the back roads to avoid flood waters, Walla Walla Community College overcame a four-point first-quarter deficit with a second-quarter defensive effort that held North Idaho to seven points.
The Warriors remained unblemished here Saturday in NWAC East Region women's basketball action as they pushed their East record to 11-0 with a 74-62 win over the Cardinals.
"We struggled the whole game," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "They (North Idaho) are tough on their home court. We survived up here and clinched a spot in the (NWAC) tournament, which is always a goal."
The Cardinals got off to an 18-14 lead after one, but the Warriors responded. Walla Walla went on a 20-7 second quarter run to lead 34-25 at intermission.
The Warriors lost three points of their lead in the third, but went to the fourth up 53-47. Walla Walla stretched the lead over the last 10 minutes to pull away for the 74-62 win.
"We got off to a bad start," Hazeltine concluded. "We played better in the second quarter. The second half was tough. They hit a bunch of threes in the second half and got as close as five."
Sailor Liefke led the Warriors with a double, double, 23 points and 10 rebounds. Holly Golenor chipped in 18.
The Warriors shot 50 percent from the floor, 27-54 for the game, and the Warrior bench stepped up. DeeAnn White produced 13 off the bench, and Dakota Patchen knocked down three triples and finished with 11.
"Dee Ann played huge minutes for us," Hazeltine added. "Dakota hit some big 3s."
The Warriors, 22-1 overall, ran their win streak to 19. Walla Walla returns to the Dietrich Dome for its annual 'Pink Night' for breast cancer awareness Wednesday when Treasure Valley visits.
Warriors 74, Cardinals 62
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (74) — Golenor 18, Cortes 5, Liefke 23, Cheney 2, Cramer 2, McGreevy, Patchen 11, White 13, Keefe. Totals 27-54 15-21 74.
NORTH IDAHO (62) — Peterson 12, Randall 9, Schrade 5, Eborall 8, Carlton 11, Stevens, Mangun 4, Green 13. Totals 27-56 3-6 62.
WWCC;14;20;19;21;—;74
NICC;18;7;22;15;—;62
3-point goals — WW 5 (Patchen 3), NI 5 (Green 3). Total fouls - WW 12, NI 21. Fouled out - NI (Eborall). Technicals - NI (Team 2). Rebounds - WW 35 (Liefke 10), NI 25 (Eborall 5. Turnovers - WW 16, NI 11. Assists - WW 11 (Liefke 3, Golenor 3), NI 12 (Randall 3).