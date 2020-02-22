PASCO — Jessica Cheney poured home a career high 28 points here Saturday in NWAC East Region women's basketball action.
Walla Walla Community College took care of business and downed Columbia Basin 78-72.
The win moves the Warriors to 14-1 in East Region action and clinches the East Region title for the Warriors.
"Jessica carried us today," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We played well for three quarters and we needed the win to clinch. It's nice to win (the East) out right."
The Warriors were in control until the fourth. The Hawks got 19 points from Allexux Montelongo and six assists, but built a 59-44 lead after three.
The Hawks hit for 28 fourth-period points, but the Warriors held them off by scoring 19. CBC had dug themselves too big a hole to dig out of in 10 minutes.
"We were up 16 early in the fourth," Hazeltine commented. "They went into emergency mode and hit some tough shots, but we had a big enough lead to hang on."
Holly Golenor scored a double, double, 13 points and 12 rebounds, for the Warriors. Golenor's 12 boards helped the Warriors to a 57-36 edge over the Hawks on the glass.
Sailor Liefke chipped in 12 points for the Warriors. Dakota Patchen came off the bench to score nine. Marissa Cortes put up three assists and scored eight. Toni Craner rounded out the Warrior scoring also with eight points.
The Warriors close out the regular season at Big Bend Wednesday.
"We'll go up there (to Big Bend) to play to win," Hazeltine summarized. " I know we are competitors and won't have a problem (since we've clinched) being ready to go."
Warriors 78, Hawks 72
WWCC (78) — Golenor 13, Cortes 8, Liefke 12, Cheney 28, Craner 8, McGreevy, Patchen 9, Keefe. Totals 24-66 23-36 78.
CBC (72) — Gutierrez 12, Martineau 14, Sanders 10, Montelongo 19, Vega, Morfin 8, Domebo 5, Reeves 4. Totals 29-62 9-13 72.
WWCC;20;15;24;19;—;78
CBC;15;13;16;28;—;72
3-point goals — WW 7 (Cheney 5), CBC 5 (Montelongo 2). Total fouls - WW 12, CBC 22. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - WW 57 (Golenor 12), CBC 36 (Martineau 12). Turnovers - WW 11, CBC 9. Assists - WW 12 (Cheney 3, Cortes 3), CBC 11 (Montelongo 6).