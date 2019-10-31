PASCO — Aubree Skone scored for Walla Walla Community College off an assist from Jessica Maher, tying things up with Columbia Basin at 1-1 at the 23rd minute of their regular season finale here on Wednesday.
Neither of the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region women's soccer teams would score again, and the match finished as a draw.
The tie, WWCC's second of the year — the Warriors had battled Yakima Valley to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 9 — enabled them to wrap up the regular season as undefeated East Region champs.
WWCC (17-0-2 overall, 12-0-2 in the East) earned a bye out of regional playoffs, and will have more than a week off before hosting a NWAC Championship quarterfinal on Nov. 9.
Warrior goalie Josey Gunter, already having been announced the NWAC women's socccer Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, turned in another stellar performance to help WWCC against second-place Columbia Basin.
Gunter made four saves as Columbia Basin outshot the Warriors, 8-3, with five attempts on goal.