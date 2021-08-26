TUKWILA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College’s women’s soccer team opened its fall 2021 season with a 1-1 draw opposite Bellevue on Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the Northwest Athletic Conference Friendlies here at Starfire Sports Complex.
The Warriors returned to action from a hasty spring season that saw them go 6-2-4 after the COVID-19 pandemic had suspended most sports competitions for a year.
Unlike the quickly thrown together spring schedule, the NWAC has been able to kick off its regular fall season as usual with 44 men’s and women’s teams playing here on four fields over two days.
Walla Walla is back at it here Thursday morning, starting at 10 a.m., against Whatcom.
All of the scoring for Wednesday’s season opener happened in a seven-minute span midway through the first half.
Bellevue struck first, netting a goal in the 22nd minute, but the Warriors soon answered with Walla Walla High School graduate Citlali Perez tying things up about 15 minutes before halftime off an assist from Emmy Williams.
Defense dominated the rest of the match. WWCC would out-shoot Bellevue, 13-10, but Bulldogs goalie Celia La-Guardia finished with seven saves.
Warriors keeper Josey Gunter, meanwhile, made three saves.