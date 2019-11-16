YAKIMA — The Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team played their first two games in the Yakima Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Warriors defeated an undermanned Grays Harbor 90-32 on Friday, and then took care of Yakima Valley 109-85 on Saturday.
Playing a Grays Harbor with only five players on Friday, Walla Walla did not play any of its starters for more than half of the game.
Only one Warrior played for over 20 minutes as Walla Walla called on 13 players on the day.
WWCC's Dakota Patchen scored a game-high 18 points on a team-high 21 minutes.
Grays Harbor did not foul much, sending Walla Walla to the free throw line only nine times.
Walla Walla returned to the court here on Saturday against Yakima Valley.
WWCC jumped out to a 10-4 lead before Yakima clawed their way back to lead 24-20 at the end of the first quarter.
Walla Walla then outscored Yakima 29-18 in the second quarter to lead 49-42 at halftime.
"(We) put up big offense in the second quarter," Walla Walla head coach Bobbi Hazeltine said.
Walla Walla did not look back after this.
The Warriors put up 33 points in the third and 22 in the fourth with big contributions from two freshmen.
Patchen scored a game-high 22 points while DeeAnn White racked up a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Walla Walla will play defending NWAC champion Wenatchee Valley today to finish up the Yakima Invitational.