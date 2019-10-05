The Walla Walla Community College volleyball team took it to the Blue Mountain Timberwolves here on Friday, winning in four sets, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-15.
The Warriors (13-12 overall, 3-3 in the East region) had four players register at least 10 kills.
Mollie Doyle lead the way with 16, while Kassie Collins and Tylar Jones and Leigha Peebles each added 12.
Marci Elgan led the team in assists with 33, with Kayla Lind notching another 21.
The Warriors will travel to Treasure Valley on Wednesday, to take on the Chukars. The game will take place at 5 p.m.