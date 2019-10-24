YAKIMA — Walla Walla Community College defeated Yakima Valley in straight sets 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 to win their Northwest Athletic Conference East Region volleyball match here on Wednesday.
Kassie Collins finished the night with a match-high 10 kills for WWCC (15-14 overall, 5-5 in the East), teammate Mollie Doyle served five aces, Marci Elgan dished 17 assists for the Warriors, and Tia Takasaki hustled after 23 digs.
The victory, combined with a Big Bend loss to Spokane, helped WWCC to inch closer to fourth place in regional standings.
Big Bend (6-6 in the East) still has a slight edge, leaving the Warriors busy with six more matches in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Next, WWCC will host last-place Wenatchee Valley on Friday starting at 6 p.m.