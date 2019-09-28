WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College traveled north Friday night for a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region volleyball match and overwhelmed Wenatchee, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19.
The triumph leveled the Warriors’ league record at 2-2 and improved their overall mark to 12-11.
Tylar Jones led WWCC with 11 kills while Marci Elgan and Kayla Lind contributed 13 and 12 assists, respectively. Tia Takasaki added 21 digs for Walla Walla.
The Warriors host defending NWAC champion Spokane Wednesday at 6 p.m.