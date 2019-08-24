SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College’s volleyball team wasted little time getting busy this season, winning two of four matches here at the Bob Keefer Center on Saturday in the Northwest Athletic Conference Showcase.
The Showcase had 31 NWAC teams playing best-of-three’s on eight different courts here, and WWCC began its season with a 2-1 loss to Chemeketa.
WWCC then bounced back to beat Lower Columbia in two sets, but the Warriors then fell to Edmonds in two.
The Warriors finished the day with a 2-1 victory over Linn-Benton.
WWCC is back at it here today, taking on Shoreline at 9 a.m. and then Pierce at 12:45 p.m.