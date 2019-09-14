LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College battled to a third place finish here Friday and Saturday in NWAC crossover volleyball action.
The Warriors split their two Friday matches.
The Warriors opened with a sweep of Clackamas 25-20, 26-24, 25-22.
In their second match, Shoreline turned the tables on the Warriors and handed the Warriors a straight set loss, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.
The Warriors had to go five sets in Saturday’s opening match.
The Warriors prevailed knocking off Sout Puget Sound 16-25, 21-25, 25-8, 25-18, 15-11 to earn their way into a match for third against host Edmonds.
The Warriors won in five sets, 18-25, 25-22, 12-25, 25-19, 15-4, to claim third place.
Tia Takasaki made the all-tournament team. She finished the weekend with 106 digs, averaging 6.62 per set.
“That is phenomenal,” Warriors coach Chelsie Speer said.
Kayla Lind also made the all-tournament team for WWCC, running a 5-1 offense. She had 139 assists.
WWCC also had Mollie Doyle total 70 kills and hit .362.
“It was a good weekend for us,” Speer said.
The Warriors, 10-10 in non-conference play, open NWAC East Region play at North Idaho Friday at 6 p.m.