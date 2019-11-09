MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team defeated Big Bend 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19 in a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region match here on Friday.
Walla Walla's Marci Elgan led the team with 23 assists.
Tia Takasaki took care of the WWCC floor with a team-leading 34 digs, followed by Elgan with 17 and Abbie Miller with 14.
Walla Walla had six players with five or more kills on the night.
Mollie Doyle and Kassie Collins were the only ones to get into the double digits with 14 and 10 each.
Walla Walla will take on Columbia Basin on Wednesday at 6 p.m.