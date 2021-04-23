WENATCHEE — Chelsie Engle homered and doubled twice with six runs batted in for the Walla Walla Community College softball team as it won a doubleheader here Thursday, April 22, taking the opener 14-4 and the second game 12-11 against Wenatchee Valley.
Engle finished the day 6-for-9 while teammate Jensyn Gibson had seven hits for WWCC (8-3 record), Makayia Anderson also had a homer in going 2-for-9 with two RBI for the Warriors, Sydney Godfrey also doubled twice while going to 4-for-10, and Kate Hopkins was 4-for 9 with a double and five RBI.
Third in the Northwest Athletic Conference's East Region, the Warriors next host Wenatchee Valley for a rematch Sunday.
A nine-run top of the fourth inning lifted WWCC to victory in the first game here.
Wenatchee Valley had just tied things up with three runs in the bottom of the third, but former Pomeroy standout Heidi Heytvelt sparked the WWCC rally with her two-out single.
Heytvelt then stole second base and put the Warriors ahead for good when Hopkins doubled her home.
Anderson followed with her homer for a 6-3, and the Warriors would bat around before Wenatchee could get that third out.
The second game saw WWCC down 9-7 in the fifth inning after each side had taken turns making big rallies in the fourth.
Gibson singled to lead off the fifth, and WWCC would then take advantage of sloppy play by Wenatchee to scratch out three runs for a 10-9 lead.
WWCC added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth — the first on an Angle base hit following Godfrey's leadoff double, the second on a Wenatchee error to make it a 12-9 game — and those proved crucial.
Wenatchee inched closer with a run in the bottom of the sixth, and then pulled to within 12-11 on an two-out RBI single in the seventh before WWCC was able to escape.