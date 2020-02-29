Walla Walla Community College bats came out a little cold, but then exploded as WWCC and Tacoma split their baseball season opening doubleheader here Saturday at Warrior Field.
Tacoma took the first game, 3-2, before WWCC came back to win 11-8.
The Warriors are back at it here Sunday morning, hosting Prairie Baseball Academy for a twin bill starting at 11 a.m.
WWCC lost the season opener even though Tacoma had only four hits.
Wyatt Boone, Connor Ferugson and Summit Nell together pitched nine strong innings for WWCC, racking up 17 strikeouts.
But three of the four Tacoma hits when for extra bases, however, including a pair in the top of the sixth inning as the Titans broke a 1-1 tie with a solo homer and then a run-scoring double.
Lane Hailey singled home Carson Green to get WWCC back to within a run, but Tacoma relief pitcher Kazuya Kojima then came on to retire 12 of the last 13 Warrior batters.
The second game was a different matter.
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, WWCC scored five runs on three hits and two walks with a couple of Tacoma errors.
Christian Berry put WWCC ahead for good, giving the Warriors a 3-1 lead with his one-out, bases-loaded single, but they were far from done.
WWCC added another run in the fourth inning, and then four more in the fifth to make it an 11-1 game.
Tacoma proceeded to chip away, eventually getting the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but WWCC escaped with its first win.
First game
Titans 3, Warriors 2
Tacoma;100;002;000;—;3;4;1
Walla Walla;001;001;000;—;2;7;1
Boone, Ferguson (4), Nell (7) and Marks. Lauderdale, Kojima (6) and Hinkle, Ty. Th. Wheeler (6).
HR — Tacoma: Th. Wheeler.
Hits — Tacoma: De La Cruz, Wheeler, Trujillo, Blowers. Walla Walla: Berryman 2, Guerrero 2, Green, Hailey, Marks.
Second game
Warriors 11, Titans 8
Tacoma;010;002;221;—;8;8;2
Walla Walla;150;140;00x;—;11;12;3
Schwehr, Edwards (6), Berry (7), Hamada (9) and McCarney. Johnson, Miller (4), Waite (8) and Ty. Wheeler.
HR — Tacoma: Th. Wheeler. Walla Walla: Berry.
Hits — Tacoma: Mulflur 2, Flanigan 2, Th. Wheeler 2, Jacques 2. Walla Walla: Berry 3, Green 2, Gee 2, Morris 2, Berryman, Hailey, Guerrero.