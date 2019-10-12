Walla Walla Community College pulled into a fourth place tie in NWAC East Region volleyball action here at the Dietrich Dome Friday.
The Warriors swept Big Bend 3-0 and gained a share of fourth place in the East with Big Bend.
Both the Warriors and Vikings stand at 4-4 in the East.
The Warriors blasted away at the net Friday.
The Warriors put away 38 kill shots to win 25-20, 25-18, and 25-23.
Tylar Jones led the Warrior hitters with eight kills.
Marci Elgan, Kassie Collins, and Mollie Doyle each hit seven.
Leigha Peebles contributed six.
The Warrior defense, behind Tia Takasaki’s 32 digs and Kayla Lind’s 11 digs, limited Big Bend to only 19 kills on the match.
The Warriors will look to hold onto fourth in the East when first place, 8-0, North Idaho visits the Dietrich Dome for a 6 p.m. match Friday.