ONTARIO, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College split its baseball season-opening doubleheader with Treasure Valley here Thursday, April 8.
WWCC took the opener, 15-3, before dropping the nightcap 10-0.
Both teams will square off again in another twin bill Sunday at WWCC.
Koby Holt homered in the first game as he went 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, Kialer Howell doubled twice, Hayden Thompson doubled and singled, Kohlten Parlari singled twice, and Dillon Haslam walked three times.
Meanwhile, Dalton Jones pitched all seven innings for the Warriors.
It was a 3-3 game heading into the fifth when WWCC took over.
Holt walked with the bases loaded and nobody out to break the tie, but the Warriors were far from done.
Thompson followed with a two-run double, and Tayeb Hubbard later singled home another couple of runs for an 8-3 Warriors lead.
The sixth inning saw WWCC put the game out of reach with seven more runs, including a three-run blast by Holt.
Warriors scoring stopped in the second game.
WWCC put runners on base in each of the first five innings, only to come out empty in a 10-0 loss.
Treasure Valley plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back.