RICHLAND — Walla Walla continued its torrid offensive onslaught here Sunday at the Columbia Playfields with a 21-1 non-league softball victory over Grays Harbor.
The Warriors’ win came on the heels of three lopsided victories here Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament and raised WWCC’s early season record to an impressive 7-0. The Warriors pounded Chemeketa 12-0, Olympic 10-2 and Clark 16-1 here Saturday.
WWCC has scored double-digit runs in all seven of its games and is averaging 14.1 runs per game heading into a pair of home doubleheaders this coming weekend. Walla Walla hosts Southwest Oregon Saturday at noon and Mount Hood Sunday, also slated for a 12 p.m. first pitch.
Taylor Ephan homered and singled, drove home five runs and scored twice to lead the WWCC attack Sunday. Tommy MacDonald and Tia Takasaki collected three singles each, with Miller scoring twice and driving in a pair while Takasaki crossed home plate twice and drove home one.
Gabby Beckstrom singled and doubled and finished with three RBIs and one run scored. Makinley Miller doubled twice, scored twice and drove home two runs, and Carter Thornton doubled home a pair.
Mackenzie Connell pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing one run on three hits. She struck out three and walked two.
In Saturday’s 12-0 win over Chemeketa, Ephan and Fallon Stoddard homered and Beckstrom doubled twice. Caitlin Crist, Takasaki and MacDonald also chipped in with two-baggers.
Haylee Brown pitched a one-hit shutout for the Warriors, striking out nine and walking two.
Takasaki and Beckstrom slugged home runs in WWCC’s 10-2 victory over Olympic. Takasaki and Crist each drove in two runs and Beckstrom and Alexis Barreras scored twice each.
And in the 16-1 romp of the Penguins, Ephan homered twice and Beckstrom once while Crist, Carter Thornton and Khiala Rollins each hit a double. Crist and Beckstrom drove home three runs each and Ephan scored three times.
Thornton allowed one run on five hits as she raised her season pitching record to 3-0.
Warriors 21, Chokers 1
Grays Harbor 001 00 — 1 3 3
Walla Walla 394 5x — 21 19 1
Dineen, Snider (2) and Raffelson; Connell and M. Miller, Stodard (4).
HR — WWCC, Ephan.
Hits — Grays Harbor: Snider, Raffelson, Neilson; WWCC: A. Miller, Takasaki 3, Beckstrom 2, Thornton, Ephan 2, MacDonald 3, M. Miller 2, Stoddard, Barreras, Rollins 2, Hopkins.
Warriors 12, Storm 0
Walla Walla 121 710 — 12 15 0
Chemeketa 000 000 — 0 1 3
Brown and M. Miller; Cole, Sneddon (4) and Lee.
HR — WWCC, Ephan, Stoddard.
Hits — WWCC: Crist 2, STakasaki 2, Beckstrom 2, Ephan, MacDonald 3, Stoddard, Rollins, M. Miller, Hopkins, Oates; Chemeketa: Miller.
Warriors 10, Rangers 2
Olympic 020 00 — 2 8 0
Walla Walla 710 11 — 10 11 0
Fenton, Tuffey (1) and Jansma; Call, A. Miller (4) and Ephan.
HR — WWCC, Takasaki, Beckstrom.
Hits — Olympic: Alvarez 2, Tsukada, Magana 2, Marion, Jansma, Tuffey; WWCC: Crist 2, Takasaki, Beckstrom 2, Stoddard, MacDonald, Godfrey, Oates.
Warriors 16, Penguins 1
Clark 010 00 — 1 5 2
Walla Walla 601 9x — 16 17 1
Blevins, Phillips (1), Bailey (4) and Martin; Thornton and Ephan.
HR — Clark, Martin; WWCC, Becksstron, Ephan 2.
Hits — Clark: Davis, Center, Martin, Bailey, Phillips; WWCC: Crist 3, Takasaki, Beckstrom, Ephan 3, MacDonald, Connell, Sstoddard, Thornton, Rollins 2, Oates 3.