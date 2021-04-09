ONTARIO, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's softball team bounced back to salvage a split with Treasure Valley in their season-opening twin bill here Thursday, April 8.
Treasure Valley edged the Warriors in the first game, 2-1.
Haylee Brown pitched a complete game for WWCC, surrendering only five hits without a walk while chalking up seven strikeouts, but she did so with little run support.
Jensyn Gibson drove home the only Warriors run as she went 2-for-3, and Sydney Godfrey tripled and singled.
However, the Warriors lineup teed off in the nightcap for a 17-5 victory.
Chelsie Engle homered twice for WWCC and finished the game with six runs batted in, and Godfrey went 4-for-4 with three RBI.
The Warriors look to keep the momentum going Sunday, when they host Treasure Valley for a doubleheader rematch.