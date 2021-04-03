Forward Emmy Williams scored 39 seconds after the opening whistle Saturday as the Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team launched the Gabrielle Parks era with a 3-0 victory over Blue Mountain at the Warriors' Tausick Way pitch.
Fellow forward Halle Romero scored twice in the opening half of Saturday's contest — the Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both schools.
JuliAnna Ventura, Lyndsey Ellingsen, and Paige Savage were credited with assists in the match.
WWCC outshot the Timberwolves 14-1.
Walla Walla next outing is Wednesday at Spokane.