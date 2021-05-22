PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team spoiled Blue Mountain's Sophomore Night on Friday, May 21, with a 25-22, 17-25, 25-12, 25-23 victory in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region battle.
Brooke Dribnak had 11 kills, three blocks, and 12 digs for the Warriors. Haley Shaw added 29 assists, Hayley Bretz had 16 digs, and Olivia Tolman contributed nine blocks for WWCC.
The Warriors squandered a 22-18 lead in game four, but scored three of the last four points of the set to clinch the match.
"We showed moments of being on a roller coaster," Walla Walla coach Chelsie Speer said. "It was nice to see us be resilient after being a little weak mentally."
The Warriors next contest is Wednesday at Columbia Basin.