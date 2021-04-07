A big second-half run lifted the Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team over Spokane, 92-75, in their season-opening matchup here Tuesday, April 6.
Jake Poulton finished with a game-high 27 points for WWCC, while teammate Jander Cline added 22, and Kolby Modrow had 18.
"Great community college basketball game," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "Both teams played extremely hard and was a very physical game."
Spokane took a 53-51 lead with about 15 minutes left in the game on a pair of free-throws by Tanner McCliment-Call, but that's when the Warriors took over with a 19-4 run.
Shortly following the Spokane free-throws, Drew LaJoices hit a jumper to tie things up for WWCC, and then Nick Mason put them up for good.
"Even though we have much to improve on it was a great team effort," Reinland said. "All the kids played well and played hard."
The Warriors will next play Friday at Bend.