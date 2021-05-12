Walla Walla Community College's softball team split a doubleheader with North Idaho here Tuesday, May 11, rallying to win the opener 9-8 before falling in a high-scoring second game 22-19.
Haylee Brown finished the day with three home runs for WWCC (16-4 record), including a couple in the first game before the Warriors saw their 13-game winning streak come to an end.
North Idaho (19-4 record) sits atop the Northwest Athletic Conference's East Region, having swept WWCC at a twin bill April 13 in Coeur d’Alene.
Brown's second blast here Tuesday, leading off the bottom of the sixth inning, cut the North Idaho lead to 8-7 and sparked a decisive WWCC comeback. Chelsie Engle later doubled with one out, and then scored the tying run on a Makayla Anderson two-bagger with two down. Gracie Guerra singled home Anderson to put the Warriors on top for good.
The second game was a scoring spree on both sides, as WWCC would get homers from Brown, Anerson, Jensyn Gibson (who also had one in the opener), Heidi Heytvelt, Kate Hopkins and Carter Thornton.
WWCC led 19-18 after six innings, but North Idaho plated four in the seventh to salvage a split.
The Warriors will next play Thursday, hosting Columbia Basin.