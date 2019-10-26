Walla Walla Community College men beat North Idaho, 1-0, in a crazy soccer game here on Saturday.
Walla Walla dominated the first half in almost every category. They outshot North Idaho seven shots to four. Walla Walla took more corners and had more fouls as well. Both goalkeepers saved three shots in the first half, but North Idaho's David Ramirez could not save every shot.
in the 23rd minute, Erick Perez snuck a ball past Ramirez and North Idaho's defense to score the only goal of the match.
The offensive script flipped to North Idaho's side in the second half. North Idaho outshot Walla Walla seven to four this time. But Walla Walla's Antonio Campos played excellently in goal saving all six shots North Idaho had on goal.
The referees had a busy game ahead of them in the second half. The players got more chippy with each other.
In the 58th minute, North Idaho's Bob Green received a yellow card. North Idaho's Tyler Moore and Walla Walla's Johan Martinez both received straight red cards in the 79th minute, kicking them out of them game. Walla Walla's Jose Peralta and North Idaho's Zach Macalino added a yellow card to both of their names just 30 seconds later.
Walla Walla Community College mens soccer will play their final game of the regular season at Columbia Basin on Wednesday, Oct. 30 with a kickoff time of 3:15 p.m.