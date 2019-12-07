Walla Walla Community College men's and women's basketball teams posted victories Saturday night during the closing session of the annual Warrior Classic at the Dietrich Dome.
The Warrrior women completed a 2-and-0 weekend and improved to 7-1 with their fourth straight win - a 79-58 victory over Tacoma.
WWCC's men are now 4-2 after they bopped Bellevue, 91-73.
In earlier Classic action on Saturday, Mt. Hood's women beat Columbia Basin, 67-56, and its men stopped CBC, 89-77.
WWCC men 91, Bellevue 73
A trio of Warriors - Faust Ystueta, Jander Cline, and Jake Poulton - combined for 64 points in Walla Walla's muzzling of the Bulldogs.
Ystueta and Poulton succeeded from the perimeter with 25 and 19 points, respectively, while Cline tallied 20 in the low block. Ystueta and Cline were a combined 19-of-24 from the field. Ystueta was 5-of-6 from 3-point land.
The Warriors led by as many as 20 in the second half before settling for an 18-point final margin.
"It was a good response," said Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland, whose team squandered an 18-point, first-half lead and dropped an 82-80 decision to Mt. Hood on Friday night. "We grew up. We came out focused. We learned a few lessons from the Mt. Hood game.
"Faust and Jake took control of their press," Reinland said. "I was happy to see Faust have a good game. Jander was solid. (Garrett Streufert) played a good overall game. We went to a zone (in the second half) and slowed them down quite a bit."
WWCC women 79, Tacoma 58
Seven different players contributed to a game-ending, 25-6 run as Walla Walla took down the stubborn Titans, who are coached by former Walla Walla High School product Jen Keyes.
Guard Precious Serafica hit back-to-back 3s at the outset of the fourth quarter that brought Tacoma within two, 54-52, prior to the Warriors' blitz.
WWCC turned up the defensive pressure after Serafica's latter make. Tacoma made just one of its last 16 shots in the fourth quarter.
Post Holly Golenor scored 22 points for Walla Walla on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor and secured a game-high 12 rebounds. Teammate Sailor Liefke added 18 points and Dakota Patchen had 12 for the winners.
"We struggled for three quarters with their zone," Walla Walla coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "Then we decided to jump start our offense with our defense. It was good that we had that in our back pocket. When we sped them up, it made them uncomfortable and they did not get great looks."
TACOMA (58) - Serafica 3-14 0-2 9, Montoya 4-16 2-2 11, Magadia 1-4 2-2 4, Rodriguez 2-5 0-0 4, Washington 9-17 4-4 26, Rideout 1-5 0-2 2, Grosvenor 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Calzadillas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 8-12 58.
WWCC (79) - Golenor 11-15 0-0 22, Cortes 2-4 0-0 5, Liefke 5-13 4-4 18, Cheney 3-9 0-0 8, Craner 0-2 2-2 2, McGreevy 0-1 0-0 0, Cristobal 2-2 0-0 4, Skinner 1-2 0-0 2, Patchen 3-8 3-3 12, White 3-8 0-0 6, Keefe 0-1 0-0 0, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 9-9 79.
Tacoma 13 20 13 12 - 58
WWCC 19 19 16 25 - 79
3-point goals - Tacoma 8-35 (Washington 4-9, Serafica 3-13, Montoya 1-6, Magadia 0-1, Rideout 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Rodriguez 0-3), WWCC 10-25 (Liefke 4-8, Patchen 3-8, Cheney 2-7, Cortes 1-1, McGreevy 0-1). Total fouls - Tacoma 8, WWCC 9. Fouled out - none. Technical fouls - none. Rebounds - Tacoma 26 (Rideout 8), WWCC 43 (Golenor 12). Turnovers - Tacoma 16, WWCC 21. Assists - Tacoma 11 (Serafica 4) WWCC 23 (Cortes 6, Liefke 6, Cheney 6).
WWCC men 91, Bellevue 73
BELLEVUE (73) - Richmond 5-15 7-8 17, Rodde 5-13 6-10 18, Lawrence 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 5-11 0-0 10, Lakes 3-8 0-1 7, Hood 1-1 0-0 2, Pressley 6-13 5-5 17, Nzapangolombi 0-1 0-0 0, Swain 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 18-24 73.
WWCC (91) - Ystueta 10-13 0-3 25, Poulton 7-16 2-3 19, Streufert 3-12 2-2 8, Gallegos 3-4 0-1 9, Cline 9-11 1-1 20, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Modrow 1-1 0-0 3, Young 3-5 0-0 7, Kern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 5-10 91.
Halftime score - WWCC 49, Bellevue 36. 3-point goals - Bellevue 3-14 (Rodde 2-5, Lakes 1-2, Clark 0-1, Swain 0-1, Pressley 0-5), WWCC 14-25 (Ystueta 5-6, Gallegos 3-4, Poulton 3-8, Cline 1-1, Modrow 1-1, Young 1-3, Streufert 0-2). Total fouls - Bellevue 18, WWCC 20. Fouled out - Bellevue (Lawrence), Technical fouls - none. Rebounds - Bellevue 29 (Rodde 5, Lakes 5), WWCC 40 (Cline 11). Turnovers - Bellevue 8, WWCC 17. Assists - Bellevue 6 (Lakes 3), WWCC 20 (Poulton 8).