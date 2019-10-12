The Walla Walla Community College men’s soccer team hosted Wenatchee Valley on Saturday, and eneded up with a 0-0 draw.
Walla Walla had the most shots taken in the first half with six total and only managed to get two of those on target.
Both were saved by Wenatchee’s goalkeeper Alexis Calderilla.
The second half saw about the same offensively for both teams.
Wenatchee took five total shots with one on target.
Walla Walla took half as many shots as they did in the first half and did not put any on target.
Walla Walla’s Antonio Campos saved one shot in each half, which was enough to keep another clean sheet.
Three yellow cards were shown in the game, all in the final 15 minutes.
Walla Walla’s next match is Wednesday as they go to take on the Blue Mountain Timberewolves with a kickoff at 3:15 p.m.