Walla Walla Community College and Columbia Basin battled on even terms for 40 minutes here Saturday in NWAC East Division men’s soccer play.
The Warriors flinched first as the Hawks’ Mario Negrete broke through to score unassisted in the 41st minute.
That was the only shot that found the back of either net as the Hawks held on for a 1-0 win.
The Hawks out shot the Warriors 10-2 in the frist half, but Antonio Campos, in the net for the Warriors, was up to the challenge as he turned away five Hawk shots on goal in the first half, but Negrete’s got through for what proved to be the winner. Campos kept the Hawks out of the net in the second half with two more saves to finish with seven saves.
The Warriors turned up the pressure in the second half with eight shots, but could not find the back of the Hawk net.
The Warriors only had two shots on goal despite improved opportunities in the second half.
Ian Reynoso had a shot on goal for the Warriors in the 19th minute and closed the match with one last try in the 90th minute, but Jose Peralta’s shot on goal was turned away by Hawk keeper Jose Moreno.
The Warriors drop to 0-2-4 in East play, 2-3-5 overall and host Wenatchee Valley Saturday with a 2:15 tip off.