SPOKANE — The Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team lost, 91-66, to Spokane here Tuesday, May 18.
Walla Walla (4-6 record) finished with four players scoring in double-digits, as Jander Cline tallied 19, Jake Poulton had 16, Kolby Modrow 13, Drew LaJoices 12, but the Warriors trailed Spokane the whole night.
Bryce Kelly hit a 3-pointer, his only basket of the night, to get WWCC as close as 30-26 with 7:42 left in the first half.
But then Spokane took over with 14 unanswered points, and went on to hand the Warriors their third straight loss.
WWCC looks to get back on course Friday, when it hosts Blue Mountain.