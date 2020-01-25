Walla Walla scored the game’s first 11 points Saturday afternoon in the Dietrich Dome and never allowed Columbia Basin to get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
But that doesn’t mean the Warriors’ 94-82 Northwest Athletic Conference East Region men’s basketball game didn’t have its moments.
After trailing by 20 points, 45-25 with 3:19 remaining before the intermission, the Hawks’ Ryan Wolf and Miguel Hernandez drained back-to-back 3-pointers — Hernadez’s shot coming at the buzzer — to slice the difference to 16 points, 47-31, heading into the break.
Then CBC’s Carson Cloaninger knocked down two more 3s and Sergio Pineda split the Warriors’ defense for a layin to begin the second half as the Hawks clawed to within 11 points, 50-39.
And so it went the rest of the game as WWCC built its biggest lead, 73-52, on a basket by Koby Modrow with 8:31 on the clock only to see the Hawks chip away and chip away, never allowing the Warriors to draw an easy breath.
“That’s the way it’s been all season long,” WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said after watching his team notch its third straight East victory — all three coming in the span of six days — after beginning league play with four straight defeats.
“We always give up a 3 to end the first half,” the veteran coach said. “And we always come out flat to begin the second half. Everything that possibly can go against us does, and we’re in a dogfight the entire second half.”
“We have got to learn to sustain our intensity in the second half. It doesn’t matter how big the lead is, the other team always thinks they can come back. You’ve just got to be mentally tough in college basketball.”
After shooting just nine free throws and making five in the first 20 minutes, the Hawks paraded to the line 21 times in the second half and cashed in 15 points. And in the process, the Warriors found themselves in foul trouble.
Post Jander Cline played just 23 minutes due to foul issues. Guard Garrett Streufert played much of the second half with four fouls. And point guard Gabe Gallegos fouled out with 3:14 remaining and the game still in doubt.
Gallegos’ exit was particularly concerning because WWCC’s other primary ball handler, Jake Poulton, missed the game with an ankle sprain.
“That hurt big time,” Reinland said of losing Gallegos to fouls with Poulton on the bench in street clothes. “And Gabe fouled himself out. Every one of his fouls was unnecessary.”
That left it up to Faust Ystueta to break the Hawks’ full-court press. And he responded by twice finding Cline for uncontested layins, dropping in a floater in the key and finishing off the Warriors’ scoring with a pair of free throws with 7.5 seconds to play.
Ystueta led the Warriors with 23 points and Gallegos and Cline were right behind him with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Modrow was also in double figures with 17 points.
The Warriors shot a steady 49 percent from the field and sank 14-of-32 3-point attempts. The Hawks shot 43 percent overall and made 8-of-20 3-pointers.
Six-foot-7 freshman post Grayson Nelson led the Hawks with 18 points. Wolf, a sophomore guard out of Pomeroy, added 15 points, Pineda tallied 14 and Hernandez 10.
The Warriors are now within a game of .500 in league play at 3-4 and 9-10 overall. They next play at Wenatchee on Wednesday.
Columbia Basin fell to 1-7 and 6-14 and will entertain Big Bend Wednesday.
Warriors 94, Hawks 82
COLUMBIA BASIN)82) — Wolf 5-5 3-4 15, Hernandez 3-11 2-2 10, Brantley 0-1 0-2 0, Cloaninger 2-11 3-4 9, Nelson 5-13 8-11 18, Pineda 6-8 1-3 14, Baker 4-5 1-2 9, Padour 1-3 0-0 3, Contreras 1-2 0-0 2, Sundling 0-3 2-2 2, Huerta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 20-30 82.
WALLA WALLA (94) — Ystueta 6-13 7-8 23, Streufert 0-2 0-0 0, Gallegos 7-16 3-4 22, Modrow 5-10 3-5 17, Cline 8-8 5-5 21, Wagar 1-3 2-3 5, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-4 0-0 4, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton 1-5 0-2 2. Totals 30-61 20-27 94.
Halftime — WWCC 47, CBC 31. 3-point goals — CBC 8-20 (Wolf 2-2, Hernandez 2-4, Brantley 0-1, Cloaninger 2-9, Pineda 1-2, Padour 1-1, Sundling 0-1), WWCC 14-32 (Ystueta 4-9, Streufert 0-1, Gallegos 5-12, Modrow 4-7, Wagar 1-2, Young 0-1). Total fouls — WWCC 24, CBC 20. Fouled out — CBC (Baker), WWCC (Gallegos). Technical fouls — CBC (Baker). Rebounds — WWCC 41 (Ystueta 9), CBC 29 (Wolf 10). Turnovers — WWCC 13, CBC 6. Assists — WWCC 19 (Ystueta 6), CBC 10 (Wolf 3).