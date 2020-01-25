Jim Buchan has been at the U-B since Sept. 1, 1968, beginning as a part time sports writer, advancing to full time after one year and then to sports editor until retiring in 2010. He now writes columns and features and occasionally covers games.

Follow Jim Buchan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today