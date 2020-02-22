PASCO — The Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team picked up a much needed win on Saturday.
The Warriors visited Columbia Basin College, and Jander Cline put down 31 to lead them to an 87-78 victory.
Columbia Basin edged slightly ahead of Walla Walla at halftime with a three point lead at 36-33.
Walla Walla's head coach Jeff Reinland said, "The game stayed close in the second half. The biggest lead was only 3 or 4 points until the end when we stretched it out."
Walla Walla went on a 15-8 run in the final five minutes of the game to jump out to the big margin of victory in the end after a really tight second half.
They take this win as they are a game back of Yakima Valley and a half game back of Treasure Valley. Walla Walla will play their final regular season game at Big Ben on Wednesday in another must win game. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.
Walla Walla 87 Columbia Basin 78
WALLA WALLA (87) — Cline 31, Poulton 24, Young 11, Ystueta 8, Wagar 6, Streufert 5, Gallegos 2
COLUMBIA BASIN (78) — Hernandez 18, Padour 11, Sundling 10, Brantley 9, Cloaninger 9, Wolf 8, Nelson 5, Pineda 4, Baker 4
Halftime — CBC 36-33. 3-pt field goals — WWCC 10 (Poulton 6), CBC 13 (Hernandez 3, Brantley 3, Padour 3). Fouls — WWCC 14, CBC 16. Fouled out — CBC (Nelson). Rebounds — WWCC 40 (Streufert 10), CBC 36 (Pineda 6). Turnovers — WWCC 10, CBC 14. Assists — WWCC 5 (Ystueta 1, Streufert 1, Cline 1, Wagar 1, Young 1), CBC 8 (Hernandez 3).