The 2019-2020 men’s basketball season has been a rough one for Walla Walla Communtiy College.
“We just had a year where not a lot went our way,” said Warriors coach Jeff Reinland. “It was a 29-game season for us, and we couldn’t get one lucky shot; it seems like not one of those could we get a lucky shot to go in at the end of a game.”
In many ways, Saturday’s play-in game against Yakima Valley College was emblematic of the Warriors’ season.
WWCC lost, 82-80.
The Warriors started the game practically asleep at the wheel, turning the ball over on their first four possessions and giving the Yaks an eight-point head start.
“We had a lot of bad passes,” Reinland remarked afterwards. “We did a lot of bad stuff starting both halves; I think in the first five minutes of each half, they probably outscored us by a total of 15 or so.”
While the Warrior men certainly did themselves no favors to open up the game, the Yaks certainly forced their fair share of the Warriors’ turnovers on the night, of which there were 23.
The Yaks pressured the Warriors all night long, and not just the ball handler.
They played tight man defense all the way up the court for the first half, then turned up the pressure on the ball handler when guards Jake Poulton and Faust Ystueta started heating up and the Warriors started to shoot their way back into the game.
“They’re just too athletic for us,” Reinland said. “We just had to battle, battle, battle. And if every time they go to the basket, they’re going to get a foul call, then what are you supposed to do about that?”
The Yaks’ hyper-physical play was a definite point of contention in the game.
Yakima Valley played some variant of a full-court defense for close to 35 out of the 40 minutes of game clock, and shot just eight three-pointers out of 67 total shot attempts, most of which came directly at the rim.
“We just couldn’t stop them,” Reinland said. “They just drove on us all night long. And they got to the foul line too much.”
Yet, the Yaks were called for six fewer fouls than the Warriors were for the night and shot 21 more free throws than the Warriors did.
The Warriors had two definite advantages over the Yaks, though.
Walla Walla was the better team on the boards, and superlative from long range.
For the night, the Warriors shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc, and out-rebounded the Yaks by a margin of 13.
Even amid the slow starts, their shooting and rebounding permitted them to remain in the game, and they even gave themselves a chance as the clock ticked down to its final minutes.
Down 77-79 after having fought back from a nine-point deficit just five minutes prior, Jake Poulton put up a rainbow from deep three-point range that found the mark with 2:10 to go.
The Yaks tried to answer with their own triple, but it clanked harmlessly off the rim and Dillon Young yanked it down.
The Warriors couldn’t capitalize, though, turning the ball over at half-court and letting the Yaks take the lead right back.
“That turnover just killed us,” Reinland said.
The Yaks wouldn’t again surrender the lead, as they kept up the pressure, and Poulton’s last-ditch three to take the lead with seconds remaining clanked off the front of the rim.
Faust Ystueta led the team with 21 points on the night. Dillon Young and Garrett Streufert each grabbed seven boards, and Jake Poulton dished out five assists.
Reinland was candid about his plans for the offseason.
“We’re going to need to take some time to evaluate what we’re doing, including myself, and we just need to get a little bit better.”
The Warriors stand to graduate just two of the thirteen players on their roster and should return every member of their starting lineup. With their already apparent shooting prowess and length on the boards, a little seasoning over the offseason should go a long way.
The Warriors finish their season at 13-16, 7-9 in NWAC play, and an inch and a half short of the conference tournament.
But after a season wrought with frustration, at the end of the day, this is just the first iteration of this Warriors roster. This season has been a series of object lessons for the young Warriors, and should they learn from them over the offseason and continue to develop their team chemistry and poise, these young men already possess impressive offensive firepower.
There’s the makings of a champion in this Warriors team. All they need is to put the pieces together.
Yaks 82, Warriors 80
YAKIMA VALLEY (82) — Buba 22, Gill 21, Sanchez 20, Strom 8, Murphy 7, Gales 2, Fulton 2.
WALLA WALLA (80) — Ystueta 21, Modrow 17, Cline 16, Poulton 12, Streufert 7, Young 4, Gallegos 3.
Halftime — Tied 41-41. 3-pt field goals — YVC 2 (Sanchez 2); WWCC 13 (Ystueta, Modrow 5). Fouls — YVC 15 (Gill, Murphy 4); WWCC 23 (Streufert, Young 4). Rebounds — YVC 23 (Gill 14); WWCC 36 (Streufert, Young 7). Turnovers — YVC 10 (Murphy 2); WWCC 23 (Ystueta, Poulton 5). Assists — YVC 6 (Sanchez, Buba 2); WWCC 19 (Poulton 5).