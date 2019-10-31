PASCO — Barely 17 minutes in, the Walla Walla Community College men found themselves in a 1-0 hole against Northwest Athletic Conference East Region regular season soccer champ Columbia Basin here on Wednesday.
The Warriors would never catch up.
CBC added another goal about 20 minutes later, and the Walla Walla finished its season with a 2-0 loss.
WWCC (6-4-7 overall, 3-3-6 in the East) took six shots, five on goal, but failed to hit the back of the net.
The Warriors finished fourth in regional standings despite having only three wins, but they fell short of qualifying for the NWAC Championship Tournament with only the top three teams going.
WWCC had started this season with a 3-1-1 by Sept. 3, but with the beginning of regional play, another six weeks passed before the Warriors could win again.
In the meantime, however, WWCC suffered only a pair of losses in the drought.
Five ties helped keep WWCC in contention.
The Warriors then went 3-0-1 heading into their finale here.