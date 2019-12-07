Guard Davion Stringer scored 20 of his team-high 29 points in the second-half Friday night as Mt. Hood rallied for an 82-80 victory over Walla Walla Community College during the opening session of the annual Warrior Classic in the Dietrich Dome.
Donavan Jackson, who chipped in with 20 points, knocked down a 3-point field goal with 52 seconds left in the second half that lifted the Saints to an 81-80 edge they would not relinquish.
The loss dropped the Warrior men, who blew an 18-point, first-half lead, to 3-2 on the season.
WWCC was scheduled to play Bellevue in the Classic finale on Saturday night.
Eleven Walla Walla players scored at least one point in the opening half. Guard Jake Poulton led the way with 10 points and reserve Kolby Modrow added eight as the Warriors built a 45-32 halftime lead. WWCC shot 56 percent (18-of-32) in half one while limiting Mt. Hood to 32- percent efficiency.
The Saints achieved nearly half of their first-half offense from the free throw line. Mt. Hood drained 13 of 17 charity tosses.
Jackson, like Stringer, helped bring the Saints back in the second half. He tallied 15 points and was 4-for-7 from the field including a 3-for-6 performance from 3-point range.
Fouls, turnovers, and Mt. Hood accuracy at the free throw line doomed WWCC hopes for victory. Walla Walla was called for 25 fouls and coughed the ball up 20 times. The Saints took full advantage of the foul disparity by ending the night with 30 made free throws on 39 chances.
"We controlled the whole game, then they turned the heat up on us and we turned the ball over," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "It was one of those games where anything that could go wrong did go wrong in the end. Thirty-nine free throws. That was hard to overcome.
"You can't turn the ball over 20 times," Reinland said. " We have to grow up. It was a tough pill to swallow, but swallow it we will."
MT. HOOD 82, WWCC 80
MT. HOOD (82) — Stringer 9-16 8-8 29, C. Jackson 2-2 4-5 8, Dixon 2-15 2-2 7, Smith 0-1 7-10 7, Forrar 1-5 2-2 4, D. Jackson 6-11 4-6 20, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Fountain 1-5 1-1 3, Rentsch 1-3 2-2 4, Scanlan 0-0 0-3 0. Totals 22-59 30-39 82.
WWCC (80) — Ystueta 1-2 0-0 3, Poulton 10-18 5-5 30, Streufert 1-3 0-0 2, Gallegos 4-8 0-0 10, Cline 5-7 3-3 13, Wagar 1-2 0-0 3, Cox 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 0-0 1-2 1, Modrow 3-10 1-2 9, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Kern 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-57 10-14 80.
Halftime score - WWCC 45, Mt. Hood 32. 3-point goals - Mt. Hood 8-21 (D. Jackson 4-8, Stringer 3-4, Dixon 1-8, Forrar 0-1), WWCC 12-30 (Poulton 5-12, Gallegos 2-5, Modrow 2-8, Wagar 1-1, Ystueta 1-2, Cox 1-2). Total fouls - Mt. Hood 19, WWCC 25. Fouled out - Mt. Hood (C. Jackson, Smith), WWCC (Ystueta). Technical fouls - none. Rebounds - Mt. Hood 29 (Dixon 9), WWCC 34 (Streufert 10). Turnovers - Mt. Hood 10, WWCC 20. Assists - Mt. Hood 5 (Stringer 2), WWCC 19 (Poulton 5, Streufert 5).