OREGON CITY, Ore. — Gabe Gallegos, Jake Poulton, Faust Ystueta and Jander Cline all hit double-digits in scoring for Walla Walla Community College, but Lower Columbia still paced them most of the afternoon en route to an 86-77 defeat of the Warriors in men’s basketball action here on Wednesday.
Gallegos led WWCC (4-3 record) with 21 points, Poulton had 20, Ystueta 15, Cline 14, and the Warriors together shot 10-of-22 from 3-point range, but they never led.
The Warriors are back it here today, taking on Skagit Valley starting at 3 p.m. in the Clackamas Crossover.
Lower Columbia hit only a couple of 3-pointers Wednesday, but dominated the boards with a 46-28 edge in rebounding.
WWCC failed to contain 6-foot-6 Samaad Hector, who scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
The Warriors battled to keep pace with Lower Columbia, and 3-point shooting helped them stay within striking distance.
WWCC had Gallegos, Ystueta and Poulton together go 10-of-17 from beyond the arc.
Gallegos led the way with 5-of-8 shooting, Ystueta was 3-of-6, and Poulton was 2-of-3.
A pair of free-throws by Poulton got WWCC to within 31-30 with five minutes left in the first half, but the Warriors would never again get that close.
The Lower Columbia lead up to double-digits in the second half, a Gallegos 3-pointer made it 71-63 game with about seven minutes remaining, but the Red Devils would hold on to the end.
Poulton hit two more free throws to get WWCC back to within 82-74 with just under three minutes left, but Lower Columbia held off the rally.
A Ystueta 3-pointer cut the LC lead to 84-77, the closest of the second half, but he hit that shot with only 22 seconds left.
Red Devils 86, Warriors 77
LOWER COLUMBIA (86) — Hector 24, Johnson 19, Angeles 17, Young 9, Patrick 7, Wardius 4, Chukwuemeka 2, Pomerroy 2, Crumpton-Murray 2.
WALLA WALLA (77) —Gallegos 21, Poulton 20, Ystueta 15, Cline 14, Young 4, Kern 2, Streufert 1.
Halfitime — LC, 46-38. 3-point goals — LC 2 (Johnson, Young), WWCC 10 (Gallegos 5). Total fouls — LC 13, WWCC 19. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — LC 46 (Hector 15), WWCC 28 (Ystueta 9). Turnovers — LC 15, WWCC 11. Assists — LC 12 (Young 3, Angeles 3), WWCC 11 (Poulton 7).