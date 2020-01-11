Walla Walla was behind the 8-ball from the opening tip late Saturday afternoon in its Northwest Athletic Conference East Region men's basketball game in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors were short two starting wings — Faust Ystueta and Gabe Gallegos — due to injury and illness, their 6-9 season record paled in comparison to the Cardinals' 14-1 tab, and their seemed to be no way they could match up with North Idaho starting bigs Yusuf Mohamad (6-foot-11) and James Carlson (6-9) and reserve Ismael Valdez (6-9).
And when the visitors bolted to a 21-9 lead less than six minutes into the game — thanks at least in part to their superior quickness — everyone in the place no doubt felt this one was already in the book.
Somehow, someway the Warriors fought back to take a 23-21 lead midway in the first half. They trailed 54-47 at the intermission but rallied to within a basket at 79-77 midway in the second half. And they and stayed within striking distance down the stretch.
Kolby Modrow's 3-point basket with 1:17 on the clock cut the Cardinals' lead to six points, 98-92. But back-to-back fast-break layins by Mohamad and Nate Pryor and an exclamation-point dunk by Valdez sealed North Idaho's 104-95 victory.
"We didn't back down from these guys," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "If we had just made a few more shots in the first 10 minutes — and we had some open looks — I think we might have won this game
"But North Idaho is so big and so quick," Reinland added. "Every other game they've played in the NWAC they've won by at least 20 points, so I thought we did pretty well."
Pryor, a 6-4 guard, led the Cardinals in scoring with 22 points. Carlson finished with 19 points, 5-11 guard Christian Guess came off the bench for 16 and 6-5 starting guard Joey Naccarato was a fourth North Idaho player in double figures with 13 points.
Ryan Wagar, getting the start in place of Ystueta, led the Warriors with 21 points, Undersized post Jander Cline, a 6-5 freshman, worked the paint for 18 points, sophomore Dillon Young scored 15 on five 3-point baskets off the bench and Modrow, in the lineup in place of Gallegos, finished with 14.
"Those two were averaging about two points a game," Reinland said of Wagar and Modrow. "Our kids are battling."
WWCC matched North Idaho field goal for field goal — each team was 39-for-77 — and the Warriors sank 17-of-41 3-pointers compared to the Cardinals' 5-for-18 effort from dowtown. But North Idaho made 21-of-31 free throws and Walla Walla made it to the line just three times and scored zero points.
"It's been that way every game," Reinland said. "We're getting killed at the free-throw line, we don't even get there. I guess we must be fouling because it's that way every game."
The Warriors are now 0-4 in league games and 6-10 for the season. They take a four-game losing streak into their next NWAC game Wednesday at Treasure Valley.
North Idaho, 3-0 in league and 15-1 overall, entertains Wenatchee Wednesday.
"The hard part is the confidence," Reinland said of his team's losing streak. "It doesn't matter that we've lost to the top four teams in the league, losing still takes away your confidence. We're not going into these next four games with a lot of confidence.
"It's going to be a test of our mental toughness," he said. "Either we've got it, we'll get it, or we won't. We're going to find out."
Cardinals 104, Warriors 95
NORTH IDAHO (104) — Pryor 8-15 5-6 22, Malatare 3-10 3-3 9, Carlson 7-11 3-4 19, Mohamad 2-6 3-4 7, Naccarato 6-11 1-4 13, Guess 5-11 6-10 16, Taylor III 3-6 0-0 8, Austin 1-2 0-0 2, Valdez 4-4 0-0 8, DeWar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-77 21-31 104.
WALLA WALLA (95) — Wagar 8-15 0-1 21, Poulton 8-19 0-0 19, Streufert 1-3 0-0 2, Modrow 5-14 0-0 14, Cline 9-15 0-1 18, Young 5-7 0-1 15, Kern 2-2 0-0 4, Clayton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-77 0-3 95.
Halftime — North Idaho 54, WWCC 47. 3-point goals — North Idaho 5-18 (Pryor 1-4, Malatare 0-2, Carlson 2-4, Mohamed 0-2, Guess 0-2, Taylor III 2-3, Austin 0-1), WWCC 17-41 (Wagar 5-11, Poulton 3-10, Streufertj 0-2, Modrow 4-12, Young 5-6). Total fouls — WWCC 23, North Idaho 9. Fouled out — WWCC (Poulton, Streufert). Rebounds — North Idaho 42 (Mohamad 8), WWCC 32 (Wagar 6, Modrow 6, Cline 6). Turnovers — WWCC 13, North Idaho 10. Assists — WWCC 22 (Poulton 7), North Idaho 12 (Malatare 4).