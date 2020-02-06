SPOKANE — Jander Cline scored 23 points for the Walla Walla Community College men’s basketball team, teammate Gabe Gallegos had 17, Jake Poulton added 16, Colby Modrow 12, Garrett Steufert 10, but it wasn’t enough as second-place Spokane held them off in a 93-83 Northwest Athletic Conference East Region defeat here on Wednesday.
WWCC (10-12 overall, 4-6 in the East) stayed even with Spokane for much of the night thanks to strong outside shooting, 14-of-31 (.452).
A Modrow 3-pointer (one of four he hit) late in the first half gave the Warriors their first lead at 41-38, and they would stay on Spokane heels for much of the second, but the Sasquatch wound up taking advantage of 24 Warriors turnovers.
“It was a good game, really,” Warriors coach Jeff Reinland said. “We matched up well with them, and it was close the whole way. The kids played well, they played hard and shot well. If we hit a few more shots down the stretch, we could have won, but we just couldn’t make it happen.”
The Warriors now must prepare for first-place North Idaho on Saturday up in Coeur d’Alene starting at 4 p.m.
North Idaho took their first matchup, 104-95, at WWCC back on Jan. 11.
“They’re tough,” Reinland said. “It was close the first time we played them. It just came down to a couple of little things down the stretch.
“We’re going to try our best again the best team in the NWAC,” Reinland said. “It’s going to be tough, but we’re going to give it our best.”
Sasquatch 93, Warriors 83
WALLA WALLA (83) — Cline 23, Gallegos 17, Poulton 16, Modrow 12, Streufert 10, Wagar 3, Kern 2.
SPOKANE (93) — White 25, Reese 23, Williams 14, Johnson 13, Alstrom 10, Haaland 6, Mack 2.
Halftime — Spokane 51-45. 3-point goals — WWCC 14 (Poulton 4, Modrow 4), Spokane 4 (Johnson 3). Total fouls — WWCC 20, Spokane 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — WWCC 25 (Cline 6, Modrow 6), Spokane 32 (White 7). Turnovers — WWCC 24, Spokane 11. Assists — WWCC 15 (Gallegos 5), Spokane 10 (White 3).