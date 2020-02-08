COEUR d'ALENE — The Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team went to North Idaho on Saturday as they try to stay within the playoff hunt.
The league leaders of North Idaho came out strong against a Walla Walla team that was not fully healthy as North Idaho won 115-87.
North Idaho put their defense to use in the first minute as they forced two turnovers and scored four points from those turnovers. That started a 12-0 run in just over three minute for North Idaho.
Kolby Modrow started his stellar night as he put up Walla Walla's first points with a three-pointer 3:15 into the game. Morrow scored eight Walla Walla's first 13 points.
After getting down by at least 10 points twice, Walla Walla clawed their way back to be within five with 6:49 left in the first half.
Both teams went on small runs in the final minutes of the half before North Idaho could stretch their lead out to 61-49 by halftime time.
Modrow led the team by a large margin at the end of the first half with 20 points scored and six three's.
The teams traded field goals to open the second half for the first couple of minutes before North Idaho hit a 7-0 run to go up by 18.
Walla Walla battled back to get within 10 points with just under 13 minutes left to play at 74-64.
North Idaho hit a 12-2 run over the following four minutes as they look to close out the game.
Walla Walla tried to close the gap down within the last nine minutes to make the comeback, but North Idaho kept them at bay as they closed the final five minutes with a 17-6 run.
Walla Walla's head coach Jeff Reinland said, "We weren't very healthy. We will work on getting healthier and tougher on the defensive end."
Walla Walla Community College men's basketball are next in action on Wednesday, February 12 as they host Treasure Valley at 7:30 p.m. Treasure Valley has a two game lead over Walla Walla in the final playoff spot with two more weeks left in the regular season.
North Idaho 115, Walla Walla Community College 87
WALLA WALLA (87) — Morrow 34, Cline 13, Ystueta 13, Gallegos 6, Kern 6, Wagar 5, Streufert 3, Clark 3, Young 3, Chmelik 1
NORTH IDAHO (115) — Guess 35, Taylor III 19, Dewar 15, Pryor 12, Malatare 12, Carlson 8, Valdez 5, Mohamed 4, Marigney 1
Halftime — North Idaho 61-49. 3-pt field goals — WWCC 17 (Modrow 10), North Idaho 4 (Taylor III 2). Fouls — WWCC 25, North Idaho 17. Fouled out — WWCC (Streufert). Rebounds – WWCC 36 (Cline 11), North Idaho 55 (Taylor III 11). Turnovers — WWCC 11, North Idaho 7. Assists — WWCC 13 (Ystueta 7), North Idaho 15 (Pryor 5).