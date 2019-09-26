COEUR D’ALENE — For the first time in two weeks, a Walla Walla Community College men’s soccer match ended in something other than a draw.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, it was a second-half goal by North Idaho that proved the difference here on Wednesday in a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region clash.
Neither team had scored until NIC did so in the 64th minute, and WWCC left with a 1-0 loss.
Still looking for that first win in regional play, the Warriors (3-2-4 overall, 0-1-3 in the East) will stay home this coming Wednesday to host their match. But that will be against first-place Spokane (3-0-1 in the East), starting at 2 p.m.
Two weeks into this season, WWCC had a 3-1-1 record against teams outside the East with 12 goals to its credit all together.
But when the Warriors began facing regional neighbors two weeks ago, the most they would come away with was three team points from a succession of ties.
First, the Warriors had a 2-1 lead over Treasure Valley — still winless overall — but after a late Chukars goal in the 71st minute here, they settled for a draw.
WWCC netted a second-half goal three days later to tie things up against visiting Blue Mountain in the 56th minute here, but neither side would score again.
The Warriors appeared to have a 2-1 win last week at Wenatchee after a Jose Peralta goal had put them ahead in the 64th minute, but the Knights tied things up with only about two minutes left to go.
Peralta’s goal last week remains the last WWCC point, even after the match here on Wednesday.
The Warriors took five shots, three on goal, but the drought continued.
Antonio Campos would make two saves in defense of the WWCC net, but North Idaho managed to sneak one in at the 64th minute.
Despite going winless, WWCC has managed to stay out of the East Region cellar.
The Warriors and Blue Mountain are both 0-1-3, and are knotted above last-place Treasure Valley,