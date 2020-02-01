The Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team picked up a much needed win against Yakima Valley here on Saturday to stay in the Northwest Athletic Conference playoff race.
Jake Poulton and Jander Cline both scored 15 in a big first half for Walla Walla as they cruised to a 90-76 victory.
Yakima started the game hot going 4-5 to open up a 9-5 lead in the first three minutes of the game.
Walla Walla hit a couple of three-pointers to pull within two points.
Yakima scored a field goal before Walla Walla went on a 12-2 run to go up an eight point lead with just under 11 minutes left in the first half.
The teams traded field goals and free throws for the next five minutes approximately before Walla Walla went on a 20-3 run to finish out a 57-33 half that was in Walla Walla's favor.
Yakima opened up the second half hot again as they went on a 20-5 run in the first seven minutes to bring the score to 62-53 with Walla Walla still leading.
Walla Walla answered back with a big run of their own. Over the next seven minutes, Walla Walla went 19-7to open up a 21 point led.
Walla Walla's head coach Jeff Reinland said, "We played a really good first half. They could not stop us down low. They made good adjustments at halftime to stop us down low, but it was an overall good win. We have a tough stretch ahead of us."
The tough stretch will begin with going to Spokane on Wednesday, February 5 for a 7:30 p.m. to face the second-ranked team.
Walla Walla Community College 90, Yakima Valley 76
YAKIMA VALLEY (76) — Gill 22, Murphy 21, Strom 9, Fulton 8, Sanchez 7, Gales 5, Kennedy 2, Guillory III 2
WALLA WALLA (90) — Cline 28, Poulton 21, Ystueta 14, Streufert 13, Wager 9, Morrow 2, Kern 2, Gallegos 1
Haltime — Walla Walla 57-33. 3-pt field goals — Yakima 4 (Gill 2), WWCC 11 (Poulton 4). Fouls — Yakima 16, WWCC 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Yakima 26 (Gill 7), WWCC 38 (Cline 14). Turnovers — Yakima 9, WWCC 15. Assists — Yakima 14 (Strom 7), WWCC 22 (Streufert 6).