TUKWILA, Wash. — Moises Martinez broke a 3-3 tie in the 86th minute for Walla Walla Community College, netting the game-winner unassisted to lift the Warrior men’s soccer team to a season-opening victory over Southwest Oregon here at the Northwest Athletic Conference Friendlies in the Starfire Sports Complex on Thursday.
Jose Peralta, Ian Reynoso and Quincy Castillo scored the other WWCC goals, all unassisted for a 3-0 lead in the first 63 minutes, but the Warriors needed to overcome a brutal stretch of the second half when their lead vanished.
Southwest Oregon scored its first goal at the 74th minute, added another two minutes later, and then tied things up at 78:00.
The Lakers would end up taking 15 shots on goal, and WWCC goalie Antonio Campos needed to make 12 saves.
WWCC is back at it here today against Everett starting at 6 p.m.
Everett opened its season with a 2-0 win over Pierce here on Thursday.