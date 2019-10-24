SPOKANE — Jose Peralta scored unassisted for Walla Walla Community College, tying things up with Spokane at 1-1 in the 23rd minute, and neither side would ever again hit the back of the net by the end of their Northwest Athletic Conference East Region men's soccer match here on Wednesday.
Coming off back-to-back wins on the road, outscoring Blue Mountain and Treasure Valley a combined 7-0 along the way, the WWCC men's soccer team (5-3-7 overall, 2-2-6 in the East) ended up with an all-too-familiar outcome here.
But the six ties in regional play have at least given WWCC enough team points to stay in the middle of East standings, and with North Idaho losing at home to Columbia Basin on Wednesday, the Warriors took sole possession of fourth place.
WWCC held firm against a tough challenge at second-place Spokane.
The Sasquatch outshot WWCC, 8-3, forcing Warrior goalie Antonio Campos to make four crucial saves.
Spokane managed to score first in the 11th minute, but never again.
Peralta's game-tying netter came off the only shot on goal WWCC would muster all day.
Now with a slim lead over North Idaho as the regular season heads into its final week, WWCC will host the fifth-place Cardinals on Saturday starting at 2:15 p.m.